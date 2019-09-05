Alvaton - Patsy Lou Lane, 72, formerly of Tulsa, OK, entered into rest August 30, 2019 at the Bowling Green Medical Center. She is survived by two sons, John Haest of Oklahoma and Gerry McAfee of Tennessee. No service is planned for Kentucky. Arrangements are entrusted to Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, Bowling Green, KY.
