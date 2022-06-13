Bowling Green – Patsy Marie Jones, 85, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Barnsley, KY native was a daughter of the late Lawycerner Pyle Cartwright and Hamilton Cartwright. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J. Richard Jones, and a daughter, Terri Daugherty. Mrs. Jones was a member of Rich Pond Baptist Church, where she played piano and the organ. She received her master’s degree from WKU and worked as a teacher for Rich Pond Elementary from 1973 to 2000. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 15 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville, KY at 4:00 pm. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 15 at the funeral home. Patsy is survived by her daughter, Saucy Oost (Byron); her son, Brent Clayton (Kim); eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Bobby Daugherty. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
