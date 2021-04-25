Bowling Green – Patti Butt (Dillard) Walker, age 77, passed away April 24, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital. She was born June 14, 1943 in Owensboro, KY to the late James Bryant Butt and Helen Louise (Sidebottom) Butt. Patti is also preceded in death by her daughter Jodi Ann Dillard and grandson Keith Walker. Patti attended Scottsville Baptist Church of Scottsville, KY and Crossroads Baptist Church of Ft. Myers, FL, KY, retired State Farm Insurance Agent of 32 years, and cheerleader and graduate of Bowling Green High School. She enjoyed the lake, WKU and UK basketball, and traveling in their motorcoach. Patti was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be missed by all. Patti is survived by her husband Melvin Walker; two sons Chad Allan Dillard and Nicholas Blanton Lindsey; one daughter Dana Faxon (David); two step-sons Michael Lee Walker and Bradley Dale Walker; three brothers Jim Butt (Jamie), Doug Butt (Marty), and Ron Butt (Tina); four grandchildren Taylor Scot Lindsey, Megan Shea Sanson, Jacob Kevin Sanson, and Taylor Walker; one great-grandson Braxton Porter Lindsey; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 pm Tuesday, April 27 and 10 am to 1 pm Wednesday at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday, April 28 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested expressions of sympathy to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS