Bowling Green - Patti Butt (Dillard) Walker passed away April 24, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Tuesday, April 27 and 10 am to 1 pm Wednesday at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday, April 28 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.