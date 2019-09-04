Bowling Green - Patti McCormack, 60, passed away Wednesday, September 04, 2019 at her residence. The Bowling Green native was the daughter of the late Jayne Alice Magruder and James Ralph Beaty. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCormack was preceded in death by her husband Shawn McCormack. She graduated from Western Kentucky University with an associate degree and was a Dental Hygienist for several dentists. Patti was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mrs. McCormack is survived by two sons, Benjamin McCormack (Amanda) and Chance McCormack; one brother, Mike Beaty and one grandchild, Janie Marie McCormack. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church Monday, September 9, 2019 10:00 am with visitation from 9:00 am until service time with burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Lymphoma Society or National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.