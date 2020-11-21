Bowling Grreen - Patty Jean Cherry Cummings age 87 of Bowling Green, died Thursday at 7:44 pm at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Patty was a Housewife and Homemaker. Member of Clifton General Baptist Church in Scottsville, KY. Was a Graduate of Richardsville High School Class of 1951.
She was born in Warren County to the late Fred Allen and Mildred Tylene Flora Cherry, and was the widow of Delbert Leon Cummings. She is also preceded in by her brothers Royce and Richard Cherry and a sisters Sue Gregory, Brenda Bratcher and JoAnn Radcliff. Granddaughter, Kristina Towe.
Patty is survived by her daughter, Debbie England of Glasgow. 3 sons, Dale Cummings of Scottsville, Douglas Cummings and wife Martha of Lucas, KY, and Butch Cummings of Florida. Brother, Russell Cherry Sr. of Bowling Green. Brother-in-law Jerry Bratcher of Bowling Green. 9 Grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren 2 great great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Services are private due to COVI 19. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will be in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.