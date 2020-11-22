Bowling Green - Patty Jean Cherry Cummings, age 87, of Bowling Green, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 7:44 p.m. at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.
Patty was a housewife and homemaker, member of Clifton General Baptist Church in Scottsville, KY, and a graduate of Richardsville High School Class of 1951. She was born in Warren County, to the late Fred Allen and Mildred Tylene (Flora) Cherry, and was the widow of Delbert Leon Cummings.
She is also preceded in death by her brothers Royce and Richard Cherry; sisters, Sue Gregory, Brenda Bratcher, and JoAnn Radcliff; a granddaughter, Kristina Towe; a daughter in law, Suzie Powell Cummings of Scottsville and a son in law David England of Glasgow.
Patty is survived by her daughter, Debbie England of Glasgow; sons, Dale Cummings of Scottsville, Douglas Cummings and wife, Martha of Lucas, Kentucky, and Butch Cummings of Florida; brother, Russell Cherry, Sr. of Bowling Green; brother in law, Jerry Bratcher of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and great nephews.
Services are private due to COVID-19. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.