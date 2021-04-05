Hendersonville, TN – On Tuesday, March 30th, 2021, Paul Frisbee, devoted husband and loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 59 at his home in Hendersonville, TN. Paul was born in Neosho, MO on March 24th, 1962. He graduated from Bowling Green High School and attended Western Kentucky University, where he met his wife of 33 and a half years, Stacey Frisbee. Together they raised one son, Nathan, and two daughters, Katie and Kendall.
Paul was passionate about everything audio and visual – spending over 35 years in television, radio and video production. He also had a love for auto racing, where he was a huge fan of both Richard Petty and Jeff Gordon; and all things nerdy – even naming a child after a name he saw in the credits of a Dr. Who episode. Paul was also one of the biggest Disney fans – a love that started with a trip to Disney World during his honeymoon, carrying that magic with him every day.
Acts of service were Paul’s love language. He was always looking for ways to help others, which extended into helping his community and serving as an interim alderman. Paul was a selfless man that exuded love and care. Everywhere he went he was the shining light of positivity, becoming friends with every person he met. There was never a dull moment when he was around, always cracking jokes and making sure that everyone left with a smile. His captivating personality will be thoroughly missed, but his love, loyalty, dedication, and humor won’t be forgotten as it continues to shine through each member of his family.
Paul is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Frisbee. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Stacey Frisbee; sons, Nathan (Ashley) Frisbee; daughters, Katie Frisbee and Kendall Frisbee; his father and stepmother, Paul and Jenny Frisbee; sisters, Pam Frisbee and Phyllis Kirby; and several nieces and nephews.
His family requests donations be made in his memory to either the Nashville Rescue Mission at 639 Lafayette St, Nashville, TN 37203 or online at www.nashville rescuemission.org or the Hendersonville Samaritan Center at 116 Dunn St, Hendersonville, TN 37075 or online at www.tnhsa.org
No services are planned at this time.
You may offer your condolences online at www.austinandbell.com
Services have been entrusted to Austin & Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Hendersonville. 615-822-4442.