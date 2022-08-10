Bowling Green - Paul Edward Heltsley passed from death into life eternal on August 10, 2022 at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Paul was born August 20, 1931 to Terry and Nevaline Heltsley, both deceased. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Nada Lancaster Heltsley, his twin sister Pauline, an infant sister Rose Marie, and a granddaughter Page Barker.
Paul was a member of the Lost River Church of Christ and was a truck driver most of his adult life.
Survivors include one daughter, Donna M. Baker of Bowling Green and five sons, Anthony (Becky) Heltsley Sr. of Harker Heights, Texas, Thomas Heltsley of Killeen, Texas, Steve (Paula) Heltsley, Danny (Beth) Heltsley and Timothy Heltsley all of Bowling Green. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, John Paul Baker, Anthony Heltsley II, Jason Heltsley, Addam Heltsley, Dawn Townzen, Shannon Thorne, Sean Heltsley, Jenny Rutt, Daniel Heltsley, Nathaniel Heltsley, Niki Kerns and Taylor Davenport. 24 great grandchildren, 6 great- great grandchildren numerous cousins and extended family also survive.
Graveside Service for family and friends will be held Saturday August 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Bowling Green Gardens on Lovers Lane. J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.
