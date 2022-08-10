Bowling Green - Paul Edward Heltsley passed from death into life eternal on August 10, 2022 at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Paul was born August 20, 1931 to Terry and Nevaline Heltsley, both deceased. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Nada Lancaster Heltsley, his twin sister Pauline, an infant sister Rose Marie, and a granddaughter Page Barker.