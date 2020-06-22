Bowling Green – Paul Alan Feser passed away June 17, 2020 at the medical center in Bowling Green, Ky. Paul was born March 6th, 1935 to Elizabeth and Frank Feser in Britton, SD. After his early years of teaching & coaching he entered the business world and retired in Bowling Green. Paul loved all sports, many of which he excelled at, especially Basketball, Baseball & Golf. He was a big fan of WKU basketball and always kept up with his grandchildren’s sporting activities.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Lorraine Feser, Children Michelle Rogers, Monica McCranie, Shawn Gatto, Michael Feser and 9 Grandchildren. An Open House to celebrate Paul’s life will be held Friday June 26th from 4-7pm at the home of Paul & Lorraine Feser in Bowling Green.
