Bowling Green KY - Paul Joiner, age 100, passed away Saturday May 1, 2021 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Warren County native was the son of the late Clifton Joiner and Dixie Grant Joiner and husband of the late Elizabeth "Frances" Joiner. He was preceded in death by four brothers.
Paul retired from PET Milk after 36 years of service, later he also was a Warren County Constable and a courier for Citizens Bank. He was a member of the BG First Church of the Nazarene.
He is survived by his five children, Carol Simpson (Larry), Paul Joiner Jr. (Melissa), Martha Huffman (Late: David), Naomi Mathews (Rodney) and Nellie Pickett, twelve grandchildren, Sonya and Gina Simpson, Randy Simpson (Sherry) Lori Sweatt (Robert), Joe Joiner (Tiffany), Rob Joiner (Brittany), Bobby McCown (Sara), Shelley Alford (James), Rhonda Maroney (John), Lee Mathews (Michelle), Chris Huffman (Kelli) and Ashley Wyatt (David), twenty six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be 12:00 PM Tuesday May 4, 2021 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with interment in the Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday May 3, 2021 and 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Tuesday. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice Of Southern Kentucky.