Bowling Green – Paul McFarland Keown, age 90, passed away peacefully on January 30th, 2022 at The Bungalows in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Paul proudly served and retired from a career in the United States Navy as a submariner Chief Petty Officer. He was most proud of his service aboard the USS Nautilus, the first nuclear submarine. After his military career, Paul moved with his family in 1970 back to his hometown of Bowling Green. He then worked the next 15 years as a plumbing supervisor at WKU before officially retiring. In his spare time Paul loved fishing and was an accomplished woodworker. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Paul is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Norma Jean Keown; and his youngest son, Steven Owen Keown. Paul was also preceded in death by brothers, James and Donald. He is survived by brothers Raymond and David (Linda); sister, Norma Wilson. Paul is also survived by his children, Cindy Powell (Darrell), Lisa Kirby (Rick), and Richard Keown (Rosie); grandchildren, Joshua Hendrick (Tisha), Eric Madison (Gabi), Michael Keown, Paige Kirby, Kaitlyn Taylor (Blake), Jessica Keown and Chris Powell; great-grandchildren, Caleb Hendrick, Erin Floyd (Josh), Ethan Hendrick, Braxton Hendrick and Logan Taylor; great-great-granddaughter Matilda Jo Hendrick. A private celebration of Mr. Keown’s life will be held at a later date as cremation was chosen. The family would like to express their gratitude to The Bungalows staff for all the great care given to Paul throughout his time there. Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
