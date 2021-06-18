Bowling Green - Paula D. (Leister) Hall, 62, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, formerly of Fort Branch, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home on June 17, 2021. She was born to the late Paul and Helen (Pflug) Leister on February 4, 1959 in Evansville, Indiana.
Paula was fiercely loyal to her family, especially her children and grandchildren, and was always their biggest cheerleader. She was an amazing cook and loved to garden. She will be deeply missed by her family and everyone she has touched in this life.
She is survived by her 4 children, Matthew (Brooke) Hall of Bowling Green, Lyndsey (Billy) Payne of Bowling Green, Olicia Hall of Bowling Green, and Kristine (Oliver) Russell of Louisville, KY; 4 siblings, Elaine (Don) Klusmeier of Francisco, IN, Marlene Davis of Evansville, IN, Steve (Annette) Leister of Danville, IN, and Diana (Jesse) Ellard of Evansville, IN; 13 grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Corey Atkins officiating at Stodghill Funeral Home in Fort Branch, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery in Fort Branch, IN at a later date.