Bowling Green - Paula Kay Dossey Newby age 68 passed away Wednesday October 16, 2019 at her home in Bowling Green, Ky. The Brownsville, Ky native was the daughter of the late George Vertice and Helen Marie Simmons Dossey and wife of the late Stephen Wayne Newby. She was preceded in death by her daughter Hannah Newby, her son Zachary Newby, her sister Charlotte Kersey and one niece Gina Lennan. She is survived by her granddaughter Cheyenne Kay Newby, sister in laws Meda Kaelin (Tommy) and Jackie Riley (Joe) her mother in law Mary Bernice Newby, niece Lorrie Kersey and nephew Billy Kersey. Visitation will be Friday October 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Saturday October 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM- 1:00 PM with the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Featured Businesses
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS