Alvaton - Paulette Walkup Wells, age 68, of Alvaton, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Paulette was born on October 12, 1952, a daughter of the late Paul Walkup and Anna Lawless Walkup of Jamestown, KY. She married her husband Larry on August 21,1971. She graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1974.
Paulette created a loving home, devoting her time to her husband and her two children. She began teaching for Warren County Schools in 1987 and was among the faculty who opened Drakes Creek Middle School where she taught math and algebra until her retirement in 2008. Paulette was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Bowling Green where she served the Lord faithfully through the years in the choir, Sunday School, prayer groups, Vacation Bible School , landscape brigade, drop-off center coordinator for Operation Christmas Child, and much more.
Paulette is survived by her husband, Larry Wells of Alvaton; her sister Annette Auth (Bob) of Jamestown, KY; her son, Chris Wells of Lexington, KY; her daughter Amy Berry and son-in-law Bobby Berry; and her grandsons who were the delight of her life: Aidan, Ethan, Daniel, and Matthew Berry of Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday followed by a private burial.
Paulette loved Jesus, her family and her church, working always to serve others and to serve God. In Lieu of Flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Western Kentucky University Wesley Foundation or Hotel Inc.