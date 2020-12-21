Bowling Green – Pauline Chaffin, 91, of Rockfield passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, December 20, 2020. The Butler County native was the daughter of the late Elmer Clark and Hattie Clark Spencer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Chaffin; two daughters, Nancy and Teresa Morgan and one sister, Christine Burris. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Chaffin is survived by two sons, Allen Chaffin (Amanda) and Steve Chaffin (Angela); six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private with burial at Plano Baptist Church Cemetery. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements.