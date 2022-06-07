Smiths Grove – Pauline Groce Edwards, 92, Smiths Grove, died Monday, June 6, 2022 at her residence. A native of Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Charles William Clark and Ruby Jo Smith Clark. She was a farmer and homemaker, and a member of Oak Forest Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include two grandsons: Bryan Groce and wife Julie, and Kelly Groce and his significant other Kellie; four great-grandchildren: Kayla Groce, Maddie Groce, Paul Hayden Groce, and Andrew Ezra Groce; one brother, Wally Clark and wife Jeannie of Sharpsburg, KY; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands: Ezra Kenneth Groce and Roger Raymond Edwards; one son, Bobby Carroll Groce; three sisters: Charlotte Childress, Olene “Punkin” Dixon, and Shirley “Jane” Clark; and one brother, Bill Clark. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10:00 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.