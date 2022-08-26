Bowling Green - Pearl Ann (Pat) Tippins of Alcoa passed away Thursday, August 25 in Bowling Green, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Kenneth Tippins, her son and daughter-in-law Ken and Lacy (Hancox) Tippins, and her siblings, Paul and Wilma Tipton.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law: Peggy Swenson of Maryville and Kathy and Randy Deere of Bowling Green, KY; Tom and Claire Hewitt; eight grandchildren and their spouses: Claire Elise Bloe, Andrew Deere, Kinzer Hewitt, Julia Lawson, Jennifer and Mitch Moore, Lyndsey and J.D. Thomason, Laura and Travis Timmons, Julian and Molly Tippins; and five great-grandchildren: Ian Murphy, Lucy and Juliet Timmons, and Russell and Calvin Tippins.
In every sense of the word, Pat embodied persistence, determination, and faith. Her family and those who knew her well marveled at her strength and steadfastness during her nearly 103 years.
She was a longtime member of Alcoa First Baptist Church. Her prayer was always that God would direct her path, and she lived that out until her last day. Pat's kindness and total devotion to her family defined her life and made her an inspiration to all who knew her.
Receiving of friends will be held from noon to 2 PM on Monday, August 29 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, followed by the celebration of life at 2:00 PM and interment at Grandview Cemetery at 3:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church, Alcoa Tennessee or Hospice House of Bowling Green, KY.
