Cedar Springs - Pearl Doyle Barbee, age 84 of Cedar Springs, departed this life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Edmonson County Genesis Health Care Center. The Edmonson County native was born on February 28, 1936 to the late Clarence Doyle and Evy Bellamy Doyle Beckner. She was married to Alvin Barbee, who also preceded her in death.
Pearl retired from Brownsville Sewing Factory to be a homemaker and care for her family. She was a member of Cedar Springs United Baptist Church.
She leaves to honor her memory – one daughter, Kimberly Sanders (Tony) of Cedar Springs; a granddaughter, Lillee Ashton Sanders of Cedar Springs and a sister, Joyce Jordan of Brownsville. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Wilma Logsdon Davis, and step-father, Bro. Barney Beckner.
Interment will be in Lambert Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Lambert Cemetery Fund, c/o Malcolm Doyle, 405 Malcolm Doyle Road, Park City, KY 42160.
DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE AND LIMITED TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.
