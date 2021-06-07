Bowling Green – Peggy J. Kimbro, 90 of Bowling Green died Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her residence. The Simpson County native was a daughter of the late Herman White and Rebecca Davidson White Hadden. She was preceded in death by her step dad J. E. Hadden. Peggy was an office employee for Fruit of the Loom and a member of Oakland Baptist Church.
Her survivors include her husband of 61 years Neil Kimbro; her son, Tommy Kimbro (Melita); several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to express special thank you to her caregivers, Pennie Shirley, Crystal Shirley, Katrina Tipton, Carla Unseld, Joyce Proffitt Yuergens, Hattie Whitney and Felicia Gray and all who have been so kind to Peggy as well as Hosparus doctors and nurses.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, 12 noon at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-12 Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Oakland Baptist Church or Hosparus Health of Barren River.