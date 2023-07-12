BOWLING GREEN – Peggy Jo Cornette Richards, 84, of Bowling Green, passed away on Monday July 10th at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Mrs. Richards was the daughter of the late A.B. Cornette and Florence Maye Dukes Cornette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerold Richards. Mrs. Richards was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and worked at the First Baptist Daycare and was a babysitter to many children through the years.
She was a member of Burton Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Richards is survived by her two daughters, Kaytreia Ann Millard (Worley) and Vivian Leigh Kidd (Bob); son, Terry Wayne Richards; sisters, Becky Cornette Haskins and Cheryl Cornette Farthing (David); 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday July 15th at 1:00 PM at Burton Memorial Baptist Church with interment to follow in the Burton Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors on Friday July 14th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home and again on Saturday July 15th from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. at Burton Memorial Baptist Church.
