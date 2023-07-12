BOWLING GREEN – Peggy Jo Cornette Richards, 84, of Bowling Green, passed away on Monday July 10th at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Mrs. Richards was the daughter of the late A.B. Cornette and Florence Maye Dukes Cornette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerold Richards. Mrs. Richards was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and worked at the First Baptist Daycare and was a babysitter to many children through the years.

