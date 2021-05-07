Bowling Green - Peggy Lynn Anderson Richey, age 73, of Bowling Green died on April 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Scottsville, KY to Ralph and Juanita Steenbergen Anderson. She retired from Holley Carburetor and was a Baptist.
She is preceded in death by her father Ralph J Anderson.
Peggy is survived by her sons, Gary Richey, Brian Richey (Gerri), and Timothy Lee Anderson; mother, Juanita Anderson; brother, Danny "Bud" Anderson; sisters, Twila Vincent and Vivian Canler; grandchildren, Damian Lee Anderson, Danny Anderson, Karamia Richey, Casey Richey, and Lauren Richey; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews all of Bowling Green.
Peggy had requested cremation with a private memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.