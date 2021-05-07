Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. .Heavy rain from Tuesday will cause the river to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued later this evening. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until Saturday morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 30.6 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 31.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 13.3 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods. Water overflows lock wall. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in Woodbury flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.8 feet on 03/05/2020. &&