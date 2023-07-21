BOWLING GREEN — Peggy Marie Pearson Greathouse, age 65, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She is preceded in death by her parents Harold Pearson and Dorothy Glasscock Pearson, one sister Martha Parrish and one brother Joe David Pearson.
Peggy was a member of Plano Baptist Church where she served as the church secretary as well as in the church nursery. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with and spoiling each of her nieces and nephews. Peggy had a passion for working in her garden and flowers and she also loved mowing her yard.
She worked for several law offices as a legal secretary and a transcriptionist for many court reporters.
She is survived by her son Darby Greathouse (Blaire Heck), Sisters Betty Thomas (David), Suzanne McLellan & Debbie Shirley, brothers Bobby R. Pearson and Richey Pearson (LeeAnn).
Visitation will be Friday July 21, 2023, from 4:00PM until 8:00PM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Saturday 9:00AM until service time at 11:00AM Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Plano Baptist Church, with burial in Plano Baptist Church Cemetery.
