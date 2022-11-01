Oakland - Penny Coles Ayers, 60 of Oakland passed peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022 at the University of Louisville Hospital.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Horace "Rooster" Coles and Patsy Hudson Coles. She is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Garnett Ayers. Penny was a housewife and a member of Three Forks Church of Christ.
Her survivors include her husband of 47 years Stevie Ayers; two sons, Wade Ayers (Michelle) and Presley Ayers (Ashley); six grandchildren, Elliott, Paxton, Ashley, Allison, Alexis and Aiden Ayers; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Randy Coles (Peggy) and Ricky Coles (Julie); one sister Debbie Petty (Dennis); several nieces and nephews; her mother-in-law, Mary Ann Ayers; a sister-in-law, Penny Howell (Michael); several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
