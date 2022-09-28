Bowling Green - Penny Gregory Epley, age 75 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, September 27. Penny was born in Bowling Green to the late Wilbert and Anna Mae Key Gregory. She was the widow of the late John Epley Jr. She retired from Greenview Regional Hospital as a Ward Clerk. She also worked at Firestone Plant, and was a cook for the Minit Mart.
Penny is survived by her Son, John Epley III (Jeanette). Her granddaughters, Taylar Parker (Andrew) and Brook Epley (Joe), grandsons, Richard Davis, Brandon Pearson, and Travis Pearson. Great grandchildren include Kathryn, Oliver, Peter John, Jacob, and Kollyn.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday and after 9:00 am Monday, all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Loving Memory of Penny.
