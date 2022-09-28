Bowling Green - Penny Gregory Epley, age 75 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, September 27. Penny was born in Bowling Green to the late Wilbert and Anna Mae Key Gregory. She was the widow of the late John Epley Jr. She retired from Greenview Regional Hospital as a Ward Clerk. She also worked at Firestone Plant, and was a cook for the Minit Mart.