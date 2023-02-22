Lindseyville – Penny Joanne Lindsey, age 77 of Lindseyville, was surrounded by her family when she peacefully departed this life at her residence on Sunday, February 19, 2023. The Ohio County native was born on November 8, 1945 to the late Rollin B. and Thelma V. Dye.
She was married to her best friend of fifty-four years, Ronnie Lindsey, who survives.
Penny retired as a supervisor from Holley Carburetor. She was a member of the Green River Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star #577, and Midway United Missionary Baptist Church.
Besides her husband, Ronnie, she leaves to honor her memory her children, Scott Lindsey (Teresa) of Chalybeate and Ronetta Lindsey (Kendrick) of Lindseyville; grandchildren, Ryan Lindsey, Dylan Lindsey, D’Sean Prince, Shannon Hines (Daniel), Heather Campbell (Jason), Keyshaun Prince, Kaleb Prince and Herbert Scruggs; great-grandchildren, Justin Hines, Dustin Hines and Lukas Sanders; her siblings, David Dye (Beth), Jonell Woolen, Darlene Clark, Bonnie Vincent (Danny) and Elaine Southard, along with several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Dye and infant brother, James Clay Dye.
The visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, 10 AM – 7 PM on Wednesday and 9-11 AM on Thursday at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral will be on Thursday at 11 AM at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel with interment to follow in Midway Church Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.
