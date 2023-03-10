Bowling Green - Penny O'Geal Palmer Beach passed away peacefully at Hospice of Southern Ky in Bowling Green, Kentucky on March 8, 2023 after a brief hospitalization and a battle with Alzheimer's. Penny was born April 4th, 1944 in Franklin, Ky. She was the daughter of Lena and John Dixon Palmer, who proceed her on death, along with older brother Charles Palmer, and her loving husband, James (Jim) Beach.She leaves behind her brother John Palmer (Beach (Penny), two devoted sons, John Alan Beach (Vicki), James Robert Beach (Cheryl), two deeply loved grandchildren, Kelsey Alynn Beach, and Duncan Palmer Beach, as well as several nieces and nephewsGrowing up in Franklin as a child and teenager she was known for her beautiful singing voice, her bubbly personality, and her creativity. In 1961 she married her high school sweetheart, Jim Beach. Penny and Jim had two sons, John and Bob. The young family traveled extensively due to Jim's job as a government auditor. Though the family moved around, Penny delighted in taking care of her two sons, and made life an adventure for them no matter where they traveled. Always a creative problem solver, Penny did everything she could to make sure her children had what they needed. When she wanted to earn extra income for them she even created the character "Millie the Clown" for herself, and made appearances at children's birthday parties and other events.She was very social, making lifelong friends wherever they went. Eventually the family settled back in Franklin, so the boys could attend high school and not have to travel. She raised her teenage sons, and "held down the fort" while Jim continued to travel for work.Once her boys were grown and married, she continued to travel with Jim, eventually making Bowling Green their final destination, to be close to her children and her two grandchildren, Kelsey and Duncan.Penny found joy in being "Gammie" and was a great playmate for her grandchildren, letting them stretch their imaginations whether it was dancing, playing dress up, putting on shows, or baking in her kitchen. There was no such thing as "being too silly". She also loved cooking, entertaining friends, decorating, antiquing, as well as her many pets over the years. In her later years she loved buying and selling antiques. Penny and Jim spent many Saturdays going to tag sales and finding "treasures"-proudly NEVER paying full price! She was avid collector, and her home was filled to the brim with different types of glassware, china, and other rare assorted acquisitions. She loved showing off her latest procurement when anyone visited. She might best be remembered as an accomplished storyteller, and she had a wicked sense of humor, which remained part of her personality until the very end. Among the many stories in her arsenal, the one that stayed with her, despite her Alzheimers, was that she was born on 4/4/44, at 4:04, and was her mother's 4th child! Penny never met a stranger, whether it was at church, the doctor's office, or in her neighborhood. She was always willing to lend help to any who needed it. She has left her family with years of memories, funny stories, lots of "treasures", and the realization that she was one of a kind. Mrs. Beach's funeral service will be Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens beside her late husband. Visitation will be Monday evening March 13 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Tuesday morning prior to the funeral from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
