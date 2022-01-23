Bowling Green - Peter B. Fridy, 71, of Astor, FL and previously of Smiths Grove, KY passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 5:47 am at Deland Avent Hospital. He was born on March 4, 1950, a son of the late Thomas Fridy and Catherine Cobb Greer. He was also predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Charles Fridy.

He worked for years at Holley and was also a painter.

Mr. Fridy is survived by his wife, Regina Woodcock Fridy of Astor, FL; a son, Roy T. Fridy (Cristina) of Bowling Green, KY; two daughters, Brandy Fridy Griffith (Bill) and Cristy Coates Darding (Eric), both of Bowling Green, KY; a brother, Wilford Fridy (Geri) of Louisville, KY; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

No services are currently planned. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at jvpfh.com.