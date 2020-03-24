Bowling Green - Philip Don Brent age 77, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Mr Brent is preceded in death by his wife Mary Ethel Brent. He was a member of Bowling Green Lodge #73. The Munfordville, KY native was the son of the late Buford Lawrence Brent and Luvenia Jacobs Brent. He is survived by a son Gregory Brent (Anita), a sister Vada Fryer (Hubert), a brother Frank Brent, three grandchildren Morgan Cossel (Justin), Caleb Brent, Kendrick Brent and one great grandchild Charter Cossel. A private service will be held by the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Commented