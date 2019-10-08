Bowling Green – Philip G. Holland, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, KY after a brief illness.
Phil was born on December 14, 1956 in Bowling Green to Tom and Nancy Holland and was the youngest of three boys.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Nancy Holland. Phil is survived by his wife Dena; daughter Claire; two brothers, Tommy Holland of Bowling Green, KY and Craig Holland and his wife, Donna, of Franklin, TN; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Phil was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and was a lifelong Purples fan. He graduated from Western Kentucky University where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He was an Eagle Scout, received his private pilot’s license from the FAA and loved anything to do with aviation. Most importantly, Phil was a loving husband, father and brother.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019. Phil’s Facebook page will remain open with the time and location posted soon. Also, family and friends can post memories and words of comfort to his family.
In lieu of flowers, Phil’s good friend, David Mills has been battling pancreatic cancer for over a year. Donations to assist with David’s medical expenses can be mailed to: David’s Fight Club PO Box 240 Gibsonia, PA 15044.