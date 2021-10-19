Bowling Green – Philip Dye, 91, passed away at his residence on Monday, October 18, 2021. He was born to the late Stonewall Jackson and Mary Elizabeth (Wilson) Dye on December 27,1929. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Ann (Creson) Dye, brothers; Stonewall Jackson Dye, Jr. and Jack Wilson Dye, and a sister Lynda Dye. Philip was co-owner of Central Plumbing and Heating. He was the oldest surviving Past Master of Bowling Green Masonic Lodge #73 having achieved the 32nd Degree. Philip was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. Survivors include his children; Brenda Dye, Barry Philip Dye (Stephanie), and Linda Dye Johnson (Bill). One brother Art Dye (Pat) Five grandchildren; Joshua Johnson (Emily), Jacob Johnson (Mandy), Philip Micah Johnson (Katrina), Christina Dye, and Philip Casey Dye (Kasey). Thirteen precious great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family also survive. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 12 until 2 p.m. Thursday. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Masonic Rites held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Masks are strongly encouraged. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, B.G. Masonic Lodge #73, or Eastwood Baptist Children & Youth Ministries and Primetimers. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and Comfort Keepers for their extraordinary care.
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS