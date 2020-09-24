Bowling Green - Philip R. Whitney, 71, passed away on September 21, 2020. Phil's priorities in life were following God and taking care of his family and friends. He gave of his time and heart to everyone.
Phil was the son of Helen Terhune and the late Robert (Bob) Whitney. A native of Bardstown, Kentucky, he moved to Bowling Green to attend Western Kentucky University where he graduated. Later, he opened the Midas Auto Service shop in Bowling Green, where he served his community for over thirty years. He was a member of Bowling Green Christian Church. Phil enjoyed water skiing, riding horses, and flying his hovercraft. For years he was a member of the D.A.R.E program, the Optimist Club of Bowling Green, and the Hoverclub of America. Through the gifts of his time and talent, he helped build a church in Alaska, sponsored the local Soapbox Derby, helped with rescue efforts during Hurricane Katrina, and, whenever possible, volunteered with the sheriff's department. His hovercraft adventures took him across the globe as far as Mumbai, India, and won him a mention in the New York Times. He enjoyed the adventures of life and making even the smallest moments more colorful. His charismatic way touched, benefitted, and encouraged many.
Phil is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane Clark Whitney, and two daughters: Lissa Roberts (John) of Maryland and Liz Rollins (Brown) of South Carolina. His son, Ryan Seth, welcomed him into Heaven. He leaves six grandchildren, whom he adored: Reagan, Claudia, Philip (his namesake), Liesel, Calvin, and Iona. He also leaves behind two sisters, Lexa Bentley (Richard) of North Carolina, and Jo Cornell of Louisville, Kentucky. He leaves behind cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and friends.
Due to the unexpected nature of his passing, a small family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family hopes that everyone he met will take a moment to do something kind for someone else in his memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.