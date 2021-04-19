Bowling Green – Phillip “Phil” Benton Thornton passed away at The Medical Center at Bowling Green on April 17, 2021 at the age of 71. Phil is survived by his loving wife Donna of 40 years. Phil is also survived by his only daughter, Patti and her husband Chris along with two grandchildren. Phil has chosen to be cremated and forgo any services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.