Bowling Green - Phillip Ray Davidson, 62, died the morning of March 11, 2021 at the Medical Center.
Born in Bowling Green on September 15, 1958 to the late Thomas Davidson and Norma Jean (Austin) Davidson, he was preceded in death by a sister, Trudy Gayle Martyn of Modesto, California. He is survived by his sister, Deborah Joan Genz of Gering, Nebraska and brothers Larry Davidson and Dr. Randall Davidson of Bowling Green, along with multiple nieces and nephews. His brothers remained at his side during his final hours.
Phillip graduated Bowling Green High School in 1976 and directly enlisted into the U.S. Army, where he served honorably and notably in the Infantry for four years, achieving the rank of Sergeant and earning multiple awards and commendations. He returned home and served in the Bowling Green Fire Department for seven years, attended Western Kentucky University and then went on to factory work for the remainder of his life.
Phillip loved God, family, country, guns, classic muscle cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was well known for his expert marksmanship, knowledge of Shovelhead engines, unflinching character, unwavering integrity and, sometimes brutal, honesty. His fearless approach to life was evident in his solo ride across the desert southwest on an antique Harley that he built himself, a bike that would traverse to both coasts, the Gulf of Mexico and the southernmost tip of Key West. A history buff with vast knowledge of World War II, one of the greatest joys of his later years was to take to the skies at the controls of a P-51 Mustang. His intellect was astonishing as he completed the New York Times crossword puzzles in ink and answered almost every question through a game of "Jeopardy." Ken Jennings was a lightweight in his shadow.
Services will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17 with a motorcycle-led procession from the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Cremation was chosen and his ashes will be interred with military honors in the veterans section of Fairview Cemetery. All friends and family are invited to attend and his motorcycling buddies are encouraged to ride. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Megan's Mobile Grocery.