Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. .Heavy rain from this past weekend is causing the river to rise. An additional 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued Monday evening. && The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Green River at Woodbury. * From this morning to Saturday afternoon. * At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.5 feet. * Action stage is 24.0 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 25.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 25.0 feet and begin rising again Wednesday evening. It will rise to 25.9 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods. Water overflows lock wall. &&