Smiths Grove – Phyllis Moss Bessette, 78 of Smiths Grove died Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Franklin and Zelma Cherry Moss. She was the wife of the late Richard “Dick” Bessette and is preceded in death by a son Darrell Richard Bessette and a brother, Joe Harper. She was a Financial Aide Counselor for Western Kentucky University. She was a member of the Smiths Grove Church of Christ and the Reading Diva’s. Phyllis enjoyed being an election officer for Warren County and getting to visit with all the voters as they arrived. Her memories will be cherished by two daughters, Kerry Sams (Steven) and Geneva Windham (Daniel); five sons, Michael Richard Bessette, Dale Richard Bessette (Nikki), Richard Joseph Bessette, Jr. (Janie), David Gregory Ward (Christina) and Ronald Franklin Ward (Debbie); 19 grandchildren, Timmy Bessette (Jessica), Ryan Bessette (Judy), Brittany Bessette, Michael Bessette, Anna Ward, Kyle Bessette (Britni), Devin McGovern (Redina), Teejay Reinke, Tanner Reinke, Andrew Ward, Hannah Ward, Cole Bessette, Caden Bessette, Carter Bessette, Madison Sams, Meredith Bessette, Rayleigh Windham, Brayden Windham and Timothy Windham; nine great grandchildren and one to arrive soon. There were over sixty special foster children in her care over the years including, Billy Hafley, Jackie Cline, Amy Carter, Samantha Bunch, Angelia Rose and Hayley Worman. Funeral service for Phyllis will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Live streaming will be available Friday at 1 p.m. on Hardy and Son Facebook Page The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to CASA of South Central Kentucky, 316 E. 10th Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42101
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS