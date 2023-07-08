BOWLING GREEN – Phyllis Elaine Page, age 69, passed away Wednesday July 5, 2023, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Donald Miller and Martha White Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Page. Phyllis was an avid animal lover, she was retired from WKU, a member of Living Hope Church, and she was loved by her family and friends.
She is survived by one sister Kaye Holder (Larry), one niece Angela Jordan (Paul), one nephew Rob Smith (Kristie), five great nephews Nick Jordan, Jackson Jordan (Nicki), Brendon, Riley and Brentley Sorgmann and best friend and close companion, her dog Charlie.
Visitation will be Monday July 10, 2023 from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with Funeral Service at 12:00 PM followed by burial in the Bowling Green Gardens.
