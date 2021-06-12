Bowling Green - Phyllis Hall Weston, age 87, passed away Friday June 11, 2021 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Richmond, Ky native was the daughter of the late John Faris Hall and Anna Mae Trower Hall and wife of the late G.M. Weston, she was also preceded in death by a daughter Karren Jo Redford, one grandson, Johnny Gentry and a brother, Buddy Hall.
Phyllis never met a stranger, she loved to cook and loved her flowers, but above all she loved and cared for her family. She is survived by two daughters, Jacquie Keown (Larry) and Lisa Smith (Randy), grandchildren, Missy Shirley, Chris Stanley (Maria), Joey Smith (Jenny), Jordan Wells (Bryan) and Justin Tidwell (Maggie) and two great - grandchildren, Griffin Shirley and Lily Smith.
Visitation will be Tuesday June 15, 2021 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with the Funeral Service to begin at 3:00 PM.