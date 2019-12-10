Wilmore - Phyllis Howell, born September 8, 1924, in Fairbault, MN and entered into life eternal on December 6, 2019. Phyllis was joyfully met at the gates of heaven by her husband; Martin R. Howell and two grandchildren. She is survived by her three sons: Richard R Howell (Rhonda), William "Bill" Howell (Anna), and Robert Howell (Debbie), along with seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Glasgow, KY where she taught Sunday school and was active with their UMW Circle. She was the last living charter member of the T.J. Sampson Hospital Auxiliary. Phyllis served her Country during WWII, from 1944-1947, as a member of the Waves. Phyllis was also employed for many years with the federal government as a Census Bureau agent.
Expressions of sympathy may be expressed in loving acts of kindness done whenever and wherever the opportunity arises. The family has entrusted Advantage Funeral Home Hardy chapel with the arrangements, cremation was chosen.