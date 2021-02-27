Bowling Green - Phyllis Mae Potter Hines, 80, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Hospice House. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Aubrey and Virginia Bunch Potter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Hines; three brothers, Julian Potter, Kenneth Potter and Bud Potter; and a sister, Rachel Lowe.
Mrs. Hines was a member of Berea Christian Church; she was a retired deli clerk at Kroger. She also loved karaoke.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hines will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 2 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday, March 1 and again from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 2 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hines is survived by two sons, Curt Hines and Scott Hines; a brother, Dennis Potter; and four sisters, Mary Jo Elrod, Sue Deboe (Jim), Barbara Elrod and Joan Howell.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and the Alzheimer's Association.