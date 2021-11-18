Bowling Green, KY - Polly (Thomas) Duckett, age 88, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at her son's residence. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Chester Thomas and Linnie (Young) Thomas.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Virgil Spears and Herbert Duckett; a son, Kevin Spears, one brother, Tex Thomas and one sister, Faye Madison. Her survivors include her sister, Neil DeJarnett; son, Jeff Spears (Brenda); two grandchildren, Amy and Logan; her stepchildren, Frank Duckett (Ruthie), Kevin Duckett (Vicki) and Chuck Duckett; step-grandchildren, Hannah, Davy and Jason.
Per her request, a private graveside was held Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Polly's memory to Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
