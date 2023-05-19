BOWLING GREEN – Porter W. “Pete” Hines, age 90, of Bowling Green, passed away Wednesday in Bowling Green. Pete was born in Warren County to the late Robert Ewing and Irene Young Hines.
Pete is also preceded in death by a sister and several brothers.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and served in Alaska. He was a retired farmer and retired from Houchens Industries Warehouse, and was a member of Rockfield United Methodist Church.
Pete is survived by his wife 70 years, Elsie Eardine McGinnis Hines and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, great great nieces and nephews, along with his faithful and best buddy his Huskey Ace.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12 noon Monday, with the funeral service starting at noon at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
