Morgantown - Presley McCoy, 94, of Morgantown passed away on Saturday. He retired from Holley Carburetor. Funeral on Wednesday at 12 pm, Visitation Tuesday 4-8 pm and Wednesday 8 am until time of service at Smith Funeral Home.
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Articles
