Priscilla Lee (Bell) Thomas, age 78, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. She was born August 22, 1944 to the late Frank Edwin and Cynthia Ernestine (Asbury) Bell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Robert Thomas; and two brothers late Joe Bell and Ed Bell.
Priscilla's (Prissy) early years were spent in Edmonton, KY until graduation from Metcalfe County High School in 1962. Prissy met her husband Larry Thomas, while working in Big Bend, TX. They married in 1964 and raised three children together. Larry and Prissy remained married until Larry's death in 2010. Prissy loved travel, music, her family and a good debate. Her three girls were her pride and joy. Prissy was also a devoted grandmother of six and great-grandmother of one.
She will be remembered most by those who loved her for her quick wit, headstrong beliefs, and big heart.
Her memories will be cherished by her three daughters Bonnie Britt (Joey) of Franklin, TN, Mandy Rutledge (Joe) of Louisville, KY, and Julie Willgruber (Sean) of Bowling Green, KY; sister Judy Bell Pickerell of Bowling Green, KY; brother Chris Bell of Bowling Green, KY; and six grandchildren Olivia Beets (Chris) of Shepherdsville, KY, Cash Britt of Franklin, TN, and Emma, Jax, Zippi, and Izzi Willgruber of Bowling Green, KY; great-grandchild Blake Beets; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 3 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 2 from 4 to 7 pm and Friday, February 3 from 9 to 11 at the funeral home.
