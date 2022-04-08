Bowling Green - Quinten Marquette, 74, of Bowling Green, passed away at home with his family by his side on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born in Falmouth, Kentucky on February 5, 1948 to the late Kenneth T. Marquette and Corrine (Henderson) Marquette.
Quinten graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1973. He enjoyed a long, rewarding career as an attorney in Bowling Green with Bell, Orr, Ayres & Moore; Houchens Industries; and Owls Head Alloys. In retirement, Quinten enjoyed spending time at the beach with his family, and meeting long time friends at Check's.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Debbie (Stotts) Marquette; his son, Jared Marquette; his daughter, Lindsay (Marquette) DeFeo and son-in-law, Angelo DeFeo; two grandchildren, Quinn and AJ DeFeo; and brother, Kenneth Marquette.
The family will accept family and friends from 11 am to 2 pm on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at First Christian Church to celebrate Quinten's life. In reflection of Quinten's humble and generous spirit, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, expressions of gratitude for his life be made by performing a random act of kindness to those around us in our everyday lives, or a donation in his honor to a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
