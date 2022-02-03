Lexington - R. David Clark, 74, of Lexington, passed Monday, January 31st, 2022, in his home. David was born to Robert and Ruth Clark (Lanphear) in Franklin, Kentucky and grew up in Bowling Green. He held a B.A. from Western Kentucky University, an M.S. from Florida State University, and graduated from University of Kentucky Law School.

In addition to being a member of the Kentucky Bar Association for 50 years and practicing law for 40 years, he also had the honor of serving the Kentucky Supreme Court as Special Trial Commissioner. A fascinating speaker and storyteller, David remained an avid reader and lifelong learner – for example, he discovered a gift for pottery and became a skilled ceramicist in his final years. But perhaps what we will miss most is his deep and generous laugh.

David is survived by his wife, the former Janet L. Hunt, daughters Sarah (Matt) Seybert and Catherine (Mark) Payne, granddaughters Elin, Olivia, & Claire Seybert and Laurel (Sam) Guy, sisters Jane Whitney, Janet (Mike) Hurt, and Lisa (David) Young, aunt Mima Head, as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. A private funeral will be held on February 7th at Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky, with graveside services to follow on February 8th at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green. milwardfuneral.com