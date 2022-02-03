...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky and south central
Kentucky, including the following counties, in SOUTH CENTRAL
Kentucky, Logan. In south central Kentucky, Allen, Barren, Monroe,
Simpson and Warren.
* WHEN...Until 745 PM CST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 440 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bowling Green, Russellville, Scottsville, Tompkinsville, Plum
Springs, Memphis Junction, Crestmoor, Mount Victor, Franklin
and Auburn.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing is expected, particularly in areas
between the Ohio River and Western Kentucky and Bluegrass
Parkways. Ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an
inch are possible. In addition, up to an inch of sleet and snow
will be possible by Friday morning.
* WHERE...Much of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Today to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and tree damage will be
possible due to the ice. Travel will be extremely hazardous
and could be impossible at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
Lexington - R. David Clark, 74, of Lexington, passed Monday, January 31st, 2022, in his home. David was born to Robert and Ruth Clark (Lanphear) in Franklin, Kentucky and grew up in Bowling Green. He held a B.A. from Western Kentucky University, an M.S. from Florida State University, and graduated from University of Kentucky Law School.
In addition to being a member of the Kentucky Bar Association for 50 years and practicing law for 40 years, he also had the honor of serving the Kentucky Supreme Court as Special Trial Commissioner. A fascinating speaker and storyteller, David remained an avid reader and lifelong learner – for example, he discovered a gift for pottery and became a skilled ceramicist in his final years. But perhaps what we will miss most is his deep and generous laugh.
David is survived by his wife, the former Janet L. Hunt, daughters Sarah (Matt) Seybert and Catherine (Mark) Payne, granddaughters Elin, Olivia, & Claire Seybert and Laurel (Sam) Guy, sisters Jane Whitney, Janet (Mike) Hurt, and Lisa (David) Young, aunt Mima Head, as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. A private funeral will be held on February 7th at Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky, with graveside services to follow on February 8th at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green. milwardfuneral.com
