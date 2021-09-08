Bowling Green – R. Michael McCaffrey died peacefully from complications related to cerebral vascular disease on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky at the age of 79. Mike was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on April 6, 1942 to Margaret Rita (nee McDermott) McCaffrey and Robert J. McCaffrey. He was very proud of the fact that he’d traveled the world for his work as an executive in the medical industry and as an officer in the U.S. Navy, visiting six continents, more countries than his family could count, and 49 states. Mike spent 13 years at Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon division, during which time he advanced to Vice President of Product Management and was a member of the team that invented the Proximate, the world’s first disposable skin stapler. He then worked at DePuy Orthopedics for 15 years, serving as president of DePuy USA as well as president of DePuy Motech and founder and president of DePuy Spine. Mike lived all over the country – in 12 different states including New Jersey, Indiana, and Oregon – before retiring to Stuart, Florida, in 1999, a dream come true for a lifelong angler. When he moved to Kentucky, in June of 2020, he said with joy and resignation, “I guess this will be my last state.” In a sense, it was a homecoming for Mike as he spent a large portion of his childhood in Nashville, graduating from Father Ryan High School before earning his Bachelor of Arts and MBA from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mike is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Penny (Weems) McCaffrey; two daughters, Molly (David Bell) McCaffrey and Katie (Chris) Brandt; two granddaughters, Emma and Melanie Brandt; his sisters Betsy (John) Knab and Peggy (Jim) Barr; and numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret McCaffrey, and his sister, Jane McCaffrey. A private mass and burial will be held the morning of Friday, September 10, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mike’s memory to Holy Spirit Catholic Church (Bowling Green, KY), St. Joseph Catholic Church (Bowling Green, KY), St. Joseph Catholic Church (Stuart, FL), or Hospice of Southern Kentucky. His full obituary can be found online: https://www.jckirbyandson.com/obituaries/Robert-Michael-McCaffrey?obId=22281861#/obituaryInfo
