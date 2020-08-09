Bowling Green - Mrs. Rachel Ann Gilland, 80, of Bowling Green passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at The Medical Center. The Rockfield native was born on August 7, 1940 to the late Robert Taylor and Fleety Ives. She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Gilland; sisters, Mildred and Sylby Ives; and brothers, Herman, Leonard, and Joe Ives.
She was a member of United Calvary Baptist.
Mrs. Gilland is survived by her husband, Robert L. Gilland; a son, Jerry L. Gilland (Denise); grandchildren, Kelley Fulkerson (Jeremy), Brandon Gilland (Jessica), Becky Stetz (Mike), Kristen Falcone (Greg), and Nikki Lane (Travise); great-grandchildren, Justin Bradford, Austin Bradford, Emma Russell, Colton and Trenton Gilland, Chapman and Adler Falcone, Gideon Lane, Samuel and Preston Fulkerson, and Oliver Fulkerson; and Bart Dedman and family.
Visitation is scheduled for 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.