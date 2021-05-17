Russellville – Rachel Knight Austin, 39 of Russellville, passed away on May 14th at the Hospice House in Bowling Green.
Born March 9, 1982 in Logan County, Kentucky daughter of the late Richard Houston Knight II and Martha Graham Knight.
Member of the Victory Baptist Church in Russellville. She loved her family and enjoyed sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lewis Knight. Survived by her husband, Kenneth Austin of Russellville; two brothers, Robert Dale Johnson of Bowling Green and Richard “Ricky” Knight III of Hobbs, New Mexico and three sisters, Janet Johnson McClure Knight of Clifty, Jeanette Skaggs of California and Loretta Scott Reynolds of Bowling Green.
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday from 12:00 until funeral service time at 2:00 in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Pastor Peter Santisteban officiating. Interment will follow at Pea Ridge Cemetery in Elkton.