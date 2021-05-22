Auburn - Ralph Jordan age 93 of Auburn, KY passed away May 21, 2021 in the Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY. Ralph was born in Detroit Michigan to the late Lexie Jordan and Ruby Jordan. Ralph was the owner and operator of Colonial House Furniture in Auburn since 1947. He Served in World War II, he was inducted in the Warren East Hall of Fame, Kentucky Colonel, loved golf and wood working. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years Claudia M. Jordan and sister Marjorie Anderson.
Survived By:
Son: Larry Jordan and Geannie of Auburn, KY
Daughter: Carolyn Jordan and Paul Zimmerman of South Union, KY
Sister: Katherine Barker of Lakeland, FL
Grandchild: Christopher Kelly Jordan
Great Grandchildren: Conner Lane and Carleigh Reese
Step Grandchildren: Ashley and Whitney
5 Step Great Grandchildren
Several Nieces and Nephews
Funeral Services for Ralph Jordan will be conducted 11 AM Tuesday May 25, 2021in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Gene Vincent officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday May 24, 2021 from 5-8PM and Tuesday from 9AM until the funeral hour at 11AM.
Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel is in charge of arrangements.