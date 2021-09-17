Bowling Green - Ralph Hazelip age 93 of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Greenview Regional Hospital. He was born in Allen County, KY to the late Hillary and Ina Moore Hazelip. Ralph was the husband of the late Jean Stark Hazelip. He was also preceded in death by his son Steven K. Hazelip and son-in-law Harry Alewine.
The family moved to Macon, Mississippi shortly after Ralph was born. He later attended East Mississippi State Jr. College, in Scooba, MS on a baseball scholarship. He was a great baseball player, having been contacted by the Brooklyn Dodgers to try out for the team.
Mr. Hazelip went in the United States Army during WWII serving in Italy for almost 2 years as a Communications Officer. On return, he finished his college education at Western Kentucky University, graduating in 1951. He worked for 13 years as a General Foreman at Holley Carburetor. Ralph started Hazelip's Real Estate and Auction Co. serving as Broker/Auctioneer. He was a member of White Stone Quarry Baptist Church. An avid foxhunter, Ralph raised foxhounds for 68 years and was the past president of the National Foxhunters Assoc. Ralph was also past President of the Chase Publishing Company in Lexington, KY having served from 1985 until 2012. He was a man of great honor and integrity.
Ralph is survived by his daughter, Susan Alewine of Bowling Green; his brother Malcolm Hazelip of Tullahoma, Tennessee; nieces Marilyn Alexander (David) and Rebecca McCabe (Joey) both of Tennessee; sister-in-law Betty Stark of Daytona Beach, Florida; as well as several cousins and a host of friends and foxhunters.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Monday at the Fairview Cemetery # 2. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.